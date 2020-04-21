Department of Health: 34,528 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in PA; 1,564 deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of 12 a.m., April 21, that there are 1,296 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 34,528.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The department also reported 360 new deaths among positive and probable cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,564.

“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

There are 132,323 patients who have tested negative in Pennsylvania to date.