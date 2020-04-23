Department of Health: 37,053 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 1,394 deaths are reported

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports as of 12 a.m., April 23, that there are 1,369 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 37,053.

The department of health also confirmed there are now 1,394 deaths in Pennsylvania.

The department of health says more information will be provided on probable deaths during the secretary’s news conference today at 1:30 p.m., which you can find LIVE on yourerie.com.

“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

There are 142,061 patients who have tested negative in Pennsylvania to date.