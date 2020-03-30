Department of Health: 4,087 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in PA; 49 deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of 12 a.m., March 30, that there are 693 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 4,087 in 59 counties.

All are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The department also reported 11 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 49.

“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”

There are 33,777 patients in PA who have tested negative.

Of the patients who have tested positive in PA to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4

Less than 1% are aged 5-12

1% are aged 13-18

10% are aged 19-24

41% are aged 25-49

28% are aged 50-64

19% are aged 65 or older

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths in PA to date.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide, at least, through April 6. Currently 22 counties are under Stay at Home orders.