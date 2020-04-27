Department of Health: 42,050 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 1,597 deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of 12 a.m., April 27, that there are 885 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 42,050.

The department of health is also reporting 1,597 deaths in Pennsylvania as of today.

“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

161,372 people in Pennsylvania have tested negative.