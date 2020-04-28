Department of Health: 43,264 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 1,716 deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports that as of 12 a.m., April 28, there are 1,214 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 43,264.

Today, the department of health also reports 1,716 deaths in Pennsylvania.

“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

As of today, there are 165,824 people who have tested negative in Pennsylvania.