Department of Health: 44,366 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 2,195 deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of April 29th that there are 1,102 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 44,366.

According to the department, the state reported an increase of 479 deaths today, bringing the statewide total to 2,195 deaths in Pennsylvania. These deaths have occurred over the last two weeks.

“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

As of today, there are 170,518 people who have tested negative in Pennsylvania.