Department of Health: 4,843 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in PA; 63 deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of 12 a.m., March 31, that there are 756 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 4,843 in 60 counties.

The department also reported 14 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 63.

All are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”

There are 37,645 patients who have tested negative in PA.

Governor Wolf has ordered all non-life-sustaining businesses to close. Schools are closed statewide indefinitely. Currently 26 counties are under Stay at Home orders.