Department of Health: 501 new positive cases of COVID-19 in PA; 19 new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of August 26th that there are 501 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 130,536.

The department also reported 19 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 7,624 total deaths in Pennsylvania.

Yesterday, August 25th, the department reported that there were 561 new positive cases of COVID-19, which brought the statewide total to 130,035. The department also reported 26 new deaths, which brought the statewide total to 7,605 deaths.

According to the department, the number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 19 and August 25 is 156,132 with 4,456 positive cases. There were 20,610 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 25. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as the new school year is upon us and we work to ensure our children can get back to learning,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework will help keep our case counts low. Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

According to the department, there are 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,457,642 patients who have tested negative to date.

The departments reports that most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department also reports it is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

According to the department, in nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,835 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,428 cases among employees, for a total of 25,263. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 5,155 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. As of today, 9,432 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.