Department of Health: 50,957 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 3,012 deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of May 5th that there are 865 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 50,957.

The state also confirmed 554 new deaths today, bringing the statewide total to 3,012 deaths.

“As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”

199,925 people in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19.