Department of Health: 565 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in PA; 0 new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of August 3rd that there are 565 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 114,155.

The department also reported 0 new deaths. The statewide total remains at 7,209 deaths.

“As the state has put in place targeted mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”

According to the department, mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home and consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,628 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,991 cases among employees, for a total of 23,619. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 4,914 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

8,353 Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.