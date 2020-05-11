Department of Health: 57,154 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 3,731 deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of May 11th that there are 543 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 57,154.

The department also reported 24 new deaths today, bringing the statewide total to 3,731 deaths.

“As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”

As of today, 231,704 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.