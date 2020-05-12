Department of Health: 57,991 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 3,806 deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported May 12th that there are 837 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 57,991.

The department also reported 75 new deaths today, bringing the statewide total to 3,806 deaths.

“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”

As of today, 237,989 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.