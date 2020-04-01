Department of Health: 5,805 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in PA; 74 deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of 12 a.m., April 1, that there are 962 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 5,805 in 60 counties.

All are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The department also reported 11 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 74.

“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”

There are 42,427 patients who have tested negative in PA to date.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed. Schools are closed statewide indefinitely.

Currently 33 counties are under Stay at Home orders.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies.

Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.