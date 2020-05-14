Department of Health: 59,636 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in PA; 4,218 deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of May 14th that there are 938 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 59,636.

The department also reported 4,218 total deaths, an increase from the 3,943 total deaths reported yesterday. There were 44 new deaths reported overnight; the remaining 231 were reported as a result of a reconciliation of data over the past several weeks. This means the department added 275 total deaths to the data.

“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”

As of today, 251,559 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.