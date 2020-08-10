Department of Health: 601 new positive cases of COVID-19 in PA; three new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of August 10th that there are 601 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 119,453.

According to the department, the number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 3 and August 9 is 152,486 with 5,262 positive cases. There were 18,368 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 9. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

The department also reported three new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 7,317 deaths.

“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as the new school year approaches and we work to ensure our children can get back to learning,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework will help keep our case counts low. Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”

According to the department, mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home and consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,011 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,161 cases among employees, for a total of 24,172. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 4,974 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

8,672 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.