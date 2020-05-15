Department of Health: 60,622 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in PA; 4,342 deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of May 15th that there are 986 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 60,622.

The department also reported 4,342 total deaths with an increase of 124 new deaths. Of the 124 new deaths, 89 were a result of reconciliation over the last several weeks; 35 of the deaths were ones reported to the department within the last few days.

“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”

As of today, 259,210 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.