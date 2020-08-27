Department of Health: 620 new positive cases of COVID-19 in PA; 11 new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of August 27th that there are 620 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 131,156.

The department also reported 11 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 7,635 total deaths.

Yesterday, August 26th the department reported 501 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 19 new deaths.

According to the department, the number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 20 and August 26 is 151,008 with 4,387 positive cases. There were 22,165 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 26. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as we protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, including our children as they start school and our loved ones in long-term care facilities,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework will help keep our case counts low. We know that the cases in schools and in facilities such as nursing homes are often a reflection of the spread of the virus in the local community. Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

According to the department, there are 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,471,765 patients who have tested negative to date.

The department reports that most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

According to the department, in nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,870 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,440 cases among employees, for a total of 25,310. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 5,157 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. As of today, 9,473 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.