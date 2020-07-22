Department of Health: 631 new positive cases of COVID-19; Total statewide stands at 103,396 cases

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced that as of 12:01 a.m., there are 631 new cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. The total statewide is at 103,396.

The Department of Health reports as well that there are 25 new deaths of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, bringing the total to 7,063. A total of 968,081 patients who have tested negative.

Here are the latest numbers of COVID-19 in Erie, Crawford and Warren Counties.

Erie- 813

Crawford- 114

Warren- 14

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper will hold her weekly news conference Wednesday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. You can watch the news conference in its entirety live on YourErie.com.