Department of Health: 66,258 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 4,984 deaths

Coronavirus
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of May 22nd that there are 866 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 66,258.

The department also reported 115 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 4,984 total deaths.

“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”

According to the department, there are 481 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

As of today, 312,743 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.

