Department of Health: 68,186 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in PA; 5,139 deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of May 25th that there are 473 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 68,186.

The department also reported 15 new deaths, bringing the statewide total 5,139 deaths.

“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”

According to the department, there are 549 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

As of today, there are 334,928 people who have tested negative in Pennsylvania.