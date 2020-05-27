Department of Health: 69,417 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 5,265 deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of May 27th that there are 780 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 69,417.

The department also reported 113 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 5,265 total deaths.

“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”

According to the department, there are 576 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

As of today, 349,990 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.