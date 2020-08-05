Department of Health: 705 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in PA; 12 new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of August 5th that there are 705 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 115,714.

According to the department, the number of tests administered within the last 7 days, between July 29th and August 4th, is 148,934 with 5,625 positive cases. There were 18,814 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 4th. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

The department also reported 12 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 7,244 deaths.

“As the state has put in place targeted mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”

According to the department, mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home and consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,740 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,047 cases among employees, for a total of 23,787. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 4,941 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

8,460 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.