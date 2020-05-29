Department of Health: 70,735 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 5,464 deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of May 29th that there are 693 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 70,735.

The department also reported 91 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 5,464 deaths.

“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”

According to the department, there are 604 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The department also reports that in nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,335 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,565 cases among employees, for a total of 17,900 at 603 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 3,517 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. 5,280 of the total cases in Pennsylvania are in health care workers.

As of today, 366,970 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.