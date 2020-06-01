Department of Health: 72,282 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 5,567 deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of June 1st that there are 356 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 72,282.

The department also reported 12 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 5,567 deaths.

“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”

According to the department, there are 616 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The department also reported that in nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,545 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,663 cases among employees, for a total of 18,208. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 3,557 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

5,463 of the total cases in Pennsylvania are in health care workers.

As of today, 389,431 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.