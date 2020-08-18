Department of Health: 735 new positive cases of COVID-19 in PA; 31 new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of August 18th that there are 735 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 125,579.

Philadelphia reported 208 cases, a two-day total for August 17th and August 18th.

The department also reported 31 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 7,499 total deaths.

According to the department, the number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 11 and August 17 is 162,293 with 5,992 positive cases. There were 18,926 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 17. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as the new school year approaches and we work to ensure our children can get back to learning,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework will help keep our case counts low. Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

According to the department, there are 644 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,353,987 patients who have tested negative to date.

The department also reported that most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

According to the department, in nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,444 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,261 cases among employees, for a total of 24,705. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 5,064 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. As of today, 8,997 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.