Department of Health: 73,942 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 5,817 deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of June 4th that there are 537 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 73,942.

The department also reported 75 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 5,817 deaths.

“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”

According to the department, there are 618 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,848 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,740 cases among employees, for a total of 18,588. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 3,895 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

5,601 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.

As of today, 416,942 people in Pennsylvania have tested negative.