Department of Health: 74,385 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 5,886 deaths

Coronavirus
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of June 5th that there are 443 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 74,385.

The department also reported that there are 69 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 5,886 deaths.

“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”

According to the department, there are 620 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,929 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,768 cases among employees, for a total of 18,697.

Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 4,077 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 5,659 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.

As of today, 424,201 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.

