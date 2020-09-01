Department of Health: 770 new positive cases of COVID-19 in PA; 18 new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of September 1st that there are 770 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 134,795.

The department also reported that there are 18 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 7,691 total deaths.

According to the department, the number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 25 and August 31 is 163,092 with 4,551 positive cases. There were 22,681 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 31. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as we protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, including our children as they start school and our loved ones in long-term care facilities,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low. We know that the cases in schools and in facilities such as nursing homes are often a reflection of the spread of the virus in the local community. Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning August 29, the department began publishing COVID-19 case counts using the updated standardized case definition for COVID-19 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. This revised case definition updates criteria for case identification and case classification based on the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. It updates probable case classifications and adds suspect case classifications. The definition for confirmed cases using a positive PCR test has not changed. Viral antigen tests, which identify people who are likely currently infected, will now be considered a probable case, even if the individual has no symptoms or exposure history. Persons with a positive antibody (serology) test, moving forward, will no longer be considered a probable case. However, cases previously counted as probable cases, using the prior national case definition, will remain counted as probable cases.

There are 15 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure. There are 1,539,969 patients who have tested negative to date.

The department reports that most of the patients hospitalized are ages 25-49, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

According to the department, in nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,074 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,510 cases among employees, for a total of 25,584. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 5,192 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. As of today, 9,665 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.