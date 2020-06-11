Department of Health: 77,313 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 6,113 deaths

1  of  3
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of June 11th that there are 467 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 77,313.

The department also reported 51 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 6,113 deaths.

“With more than half of the state now in the green phase of the process to reopen, it is essential that we continue to take precautions to protect against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Each of us has a responsibility to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”

According to the department, there are 630 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,357 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,871 cases among employees, for a total of 19,228. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 4,215 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. 5,888 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.

As of today, 476,439 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.

