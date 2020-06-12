1  of  4
Department of Health: 77,999 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in PA; 686 new positives

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of June 12th that there have been 686 additional COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, which brings the total number of cases to 77,999.

There were also 49 new deaths reported in Pennsylvania, bringing the total number to 6,162. There have been 488,485 negative cases.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,450 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,899 cases among employees, for a total of 19,349 at 635 distinct facilities in 45 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,249 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities

The state is reporting 439 cases of COVID-19 for Erie County; The Erie County Department of Health reported 434 earlier Friday.

Crawford County reported 35 cases and Warren County has five cases. according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

