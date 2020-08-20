Department of Health: 791 new positive cases of COVID-19 in PA; 15 new deaths reported

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of August 20th that there are 791 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 126,149.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 100 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 109 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 13 and August 19 is 161,638 with 5,019 positive cases. There were 22,765 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 19. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

The department also reported 15 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 7,538 deaths.

Yesterday, August 19th, the department reported 570 new positive cases of COVID-19, which brought the statewide total to 126,149. The department also reported 24 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 7,523 deaths.

“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as the new school year approaches and we work to ensure our children can get back to learning,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework will help keep our case counts low. Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

According to the department, there are 644 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,386,071 patients who have tested negative to date.

The department also reports that most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

According to the department, in nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,522 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,315 cases among employees, for a total of 24,837. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 5,107 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. As of today, 9,136 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.