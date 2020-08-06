Department of Health: 807 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in PA; 38 new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of August 6th that there are 807 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 116,521.

According to the department, the number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 30 and August 5 is 148,132 with 5,496 positive cases. There were 21,590 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 5. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

The department also reported 38 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 7,282 deaths.

“As the state has put in place targeted mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”

According to the department, mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home and consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,799 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,071 cases among employees, for a total of 23,870. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 4,943 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

8,522 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.