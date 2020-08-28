Department of Health: 835 new positive cases of COVID-19 in PA; 20 new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of August 28th that there are 835 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 131,991.

The department also reported 20 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 7,655 total deaths.

Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 120 cases.

According to the department, the number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 21 and August 27 is 156,317 with 4,216 positive cases. There were 22,640 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 27. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Yesterday, August 27th the department reported 620 new positive cases of COVID-19, which brought the statewide total to 131,156. The department also reported 11 new deaths, which brought the statewide total to 7,635 total deaths.

“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as we protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, including our children as they start school and our loved ones in long-term care facilities,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low. We know that the cases in schools and in facilities such as nursing homes are often a reflection of the spread of the virus in the local community. Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

According to the department, there are 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,488,835 patients who have tested negative to date.

The department reports that most of the patients hospitalized are ages 25-49, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+

According to the department, in nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,937 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,458 cases among employees, for a total of 25,395. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 5,175 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. As of today, 9,526 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.