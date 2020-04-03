Department of Health: 8,420 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in PA; 102 deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of 12 a.m., April 3, that there are 1,404 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 8,420 in 63 counties.

All are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The department also reported 12 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 102.

“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”

There are 53,695 patients who have tested negative in PA to date.

The entire state is currently under a Stay at Home order. All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely.