Department of Health: 849 new positive cases of COVID-19 in PA; 33 new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of August 12th that there are 849 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 121,130.

According to the department, the number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 5 and August 11 is 157,895 with 5,272 positive cases. There were 25,765 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 11. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

The department also reported 33 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 7,385 deaths.

“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as the new school year approaches and we work to ensure our children can get back to learning,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework will help keep our case counts low. Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home and consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

According to the department, most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,119 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,186 cases among employees, for a total of 24,305. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 5,012 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

8,749 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.