Department of Health: 851 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in PA; seven deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed today as of 12 a.m., March 24, that there are 207 additional positive cases of COVID-19, and four new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 851 with seven total deaths.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

There are 8,643 patients who have tested negative.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19: