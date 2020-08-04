Department of Health: 854 new positive cases of COVID-19 in PA; 23 new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of August 4th that there are 854 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 115,009.

The department also reported 23 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 7,232 deaths.

“As the state has put in place targeted mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”

According to the department, mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home and consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,694 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,024 cases among employees, for a total of 23,718. Out of Pennsylvania’s deaths, 4,922 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

8,403 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.