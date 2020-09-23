Department of Health: 898 new positive cases of COVID-19 in PA; 39 new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of 12 a.m. September 23rd that there were 898 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 152,544.

The department also reported 39 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 8,062 total deaths.

According to the department, the number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 16 and September 22 is 181,386 with 5,432 positive cases. There were 23,750 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 22. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

“We know that congregation, especially in college and university settings, yields increased case counts. The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low. Together, as Pennsylvanians, all of our efforts are designed to support our communities to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 339 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure. There are 1,790,412 patients who have tested negative to date.

The department reports most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,331 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,893 cases among employees, for a total of 27,224. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 5,360 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. As of today, 10,419 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.