Department of Health: 96 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has announced that 20 additional positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed today, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 96.

The department of health says all are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The additional cases are as follows:

Two in Allegheny County; one in Beaver County; three in Bucks County; two in Chester County; five in Cumberland County; two in Delaware County; two in Montgomery County; two in Philadelphia County; and one in Washington County.

“Our reporting has shifted to a daily update at noon based on results reported to the department by 12:00 a.m., as the volume of test results continue to increase,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm; stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is stay home.”

There are 879 patients in Pennsylvania who have tested negative for the virus.