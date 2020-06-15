Department of Health announces additional partnerships to assist with COVID-19 response

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine today has announced a partnership with General Healthcare Resources to assist with the COVID-19 response.

“We are so pleased to have this level of collaboration and assistance from General Healthcare Resources. COVID-19 is a particularly challenging situation for congregate settings, particularly our long-term care facilities. These teams are assisting us in our response in the hardest-hit areas as we work to protect the public health and safety of Pennsylvanians,” said Dr. Levine.

General Healthcare Resources will be deploying onsite assessment teams to assist with infection control practices, staffing and PPE training needs.

The General Healthcare Resources team will also be assisting with specimen collection as well as urgent staffing needs.

The Department of Health will be funding the individuals that will be deployed for one year.

“We’re honored to be supporting this program and are committed to providing the state of Pennsylvania with the professional, qualified staff they need to meet this challenge within the senior community. If you’re an experienced RN, LPN, Medical Assistant, CNA, EMT or other healthcare professional interested in joining this effort, please contact us at 800-879-4471,” said Laura Magner, President and COO of General Healthcare Resources.

In addition to General Healthcare Resource’s support, the department has also been working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services assessment and action teams have been providing onsite support and training to long care facilities in the commonwealth since May 20th.

As of 12:00 a.m., June 14, there were 78,798 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide in 67 counties and 6,215­ confirmed deaths.

Most of the patients hospitalized are 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 and older.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.