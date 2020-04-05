Department of Health confirms more than 11,510 Pennsylvanians diagnosed with COVID-19

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed today that there are 1,493 additional positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the statewide total to 11,510 cases in 65 counties.

The department also reported 14 new deaths among the positive cases. All of these individuals are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

Most of the hospitalized patients are age 65 or older which is also the average age of the deaths that have occurred in patients. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

There are now 66,261 patients who have tested negative for COVID-19.

“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation. We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must,” said Dr. Rachael Levine, Secretary of Health.