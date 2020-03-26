Department of Health: COVID-19 cases reach 1,687 in PA; 16 deaths reported

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., March 26, that there are 560 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,687 in 48 counties.

All are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The state Department of Health also reported five new deaths, bringing the total to 16 deaths. There are 16,441 patients in PA who have tested negative.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19: