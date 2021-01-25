Department of Health gives weekly update on COVID-19 case investigations, contact tracing

The Pennsylvania Department of Health shared its weekly update on Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing data for the week of Jan. 10-16.

“We continue to thank those who answer the call when public health professionals have called to complete their case investigation as this helps notify close contacts of their exposure as well as making a difference in the fight against COVID-19, but I believe we can do more,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “I hope all Pennsylvanians play an active role in this fight by doing the right thing – answering the call, wearing a mask, avoiding gatherings and downloading COVID Alert PA. We know these public health practices will help prevent spread. We know that completing a case investigation can help us perform effective contact tracing. We know we can unite and fight this virus together by doing the right thing.”

Across the commonwealth, there are 258 case investigators who reach out to incoming cases younger than 19 and older than 64.

For those between the ages of 19 and 64 and reside in an area without their own county or municipal health department, they will be contacted by a contact tracer to complete a Connect & Protect Form to initiate a digital case investigation in effort to connect to more people.

Between Sunday, January 10 and Saturday, January 16, there were 46,708 COVID-19 cases statewide. Of those cases reported within that week, 18 percent, or 8,407 cases, had a case investigation started within 24 hours of receiving the positive report. An additional five percent, or 2,335 cases, had a case investigation started within 48 hours.

There were 6,539 people, or 14 percent of cases, in this reported week that were successfully contacted by a public health professional statewide.

The COVID Alert PA app is available to download and now allows 13- through 17-year-old residents to use the app with parental consent. The app is also interoperable with 16 other states that also utilize the same notification exposure app technology.

There have been 1,032 cases that confirmed their positivity and uploaded their random IDs through the app. These uploads generated 529 exposure alerts to persons who have downloaded the app on their phones.

There were 7,351 individuals, or roughly 16 percent of cases, who successfully completed a case investigation this week.

There were 1,407 contact tracing staff working with local and county health entities, partner organizations and the Regional Response Health Collaboration Program within the Department of Human Services as well as volunteers from Co-County Wellness in Berks County and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. These staff monitored 7,042 contacts who were identified during the case investigations, an increase of over 2,500 contacts from last week.



Currently, all of the allotted 1,090 people have been hired through Insight Global.

There are 50 case investigators, 40 supervisors, and 10 resource coordinators who also help to refer Pennsylvanians to services during quarantine across the commonwealth.

In areas of the state where the Pennsylvania Department of Health is responsible for contact tracing, 63,444 of 83,554 contacts, or 76 percent of the total contacts identified, were effectively reached to communicate their quarantine status and offer ongoing symptom monitoring.

Between January 10 and January 16, there have been: