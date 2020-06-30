Department of Health launches COVID-19 early warning monitoring dashboard

The Pennsylvania Department of Health recently released an online early warning monitoring dashboard.

This dashboard will provide information for statewide and county COVID-19 prevalence in order to track the increases in disease within the community on a weekly basis.

“This dashboard provides the entire community with early warning to changes in COVID-19 infection so that we can take action to prevent spread. Recent increases in COVID-19 cases in parts of the state have shown the need for Pennsylvanians to continue to take simple steps to prevent the spread of this virus. Wear a mask, wash your hands frequently, maintain social distancing and stay home if you are sick,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.

The dashboard will show data points that are being used to assess the spread of the virus in the state and in each county. This data includes the following:

Difference in confirmed cases (last 7 days vs. previous 7 days);

Incidence rate (last 7 days and previous 7 days) per 100,000 residents;

PCR positivity rate (last 7 days and previous 7 days);

Difference in the average daily number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the last 7 days and the previous 7 days;

Difference in the average daily number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators in the last 7 days and previous 7 days; and

Percent of hospital emergency department visits in the last 7 days and previous 7 days due to COVID-like-illness (CLI).

The dashboard will be updated on a weekly basis in order to assist in providing information with regards to the prevalence and severity of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.