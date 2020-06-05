1  of  4
Department of Health launches COVID-19 phased reopening county dashboard

Coronavirus
The Department of Health launched an online dashboard to show county progress as Pennsylvania moves through the COVID-19 phased reopening plan.

This dashboard breaks down the four main categories that are used to determine if a county can move into the next phase of reopening.

This dashboard shows the metrics used to help identify if a county can reopen to the next phase, including the following metrics:

  • Stable, decreasing, or low confirmed case counts, past two weeks compared to previous two weeks.
  • Contacts of case are being monitored.
  • PCR positivity rate <10% in past 14 days; and,
  • Hospital bed use is 90% or lower per district population.

