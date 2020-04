The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of 12 a.m. on April 12th, there are 1,178 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

This brings the statewide total to 22,833. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19.

The department also reported 13 new deaths among the positive cases. This brings the statewide total to 507.

As of today there are 102,057 patients who have tested negative for COVID-19.