Department of Health provides COVID-19 update for April 6th

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for today April 6th.

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 56 new positive cases of COVID-19 here in Erie County along with one additional death.

Crawford County is reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19. Warren County is reporting an additional six new cases.

Chautauqua County and Ashtabula Counties have yet to release their COVID-19 numbers for the day.

Across the commonwealth, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,225 new cases of COVID-19 across the state of Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile in Erie County, 129,079 vaccinations have been administered.

In Crawford County, the total number of vaccines administered is now 41,717.

In Warren County, the total number of vaccines administered is 14,123.

Across the state of Pennsylvania, more than 5.7 million people have been vaccinated.