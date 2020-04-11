Department of Health provides COVID-19 update with 1,676 additional positive cases

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of 12 a.m. Saturday April 11th, there are now 1,676 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

This now brings the statewide total to 21,655 positive cases. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

All of the positive cases are reported to be either in isolation at home or being treated at a hospital.

There are now 98,498 patients who have tested negative to this date.

The Department also has reported an additional 78 new deaths among positive cases which brings the statewide total to 494.

“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvania to take action. Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians and our healthcare workers and front line responders,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.