Department of Health provides COVID-19 update with an additional 1,397 positives bringing statewide total to 40,049

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 25, that there are 1,397 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

This brings the statewide total to 40,049. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

There are 152,886 patients who have tested negative to date.

Today, the state is reporting 1,537 deaths in Pennsylvania. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital. Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing. We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, Secretary of Health.