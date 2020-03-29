Department of Health provides COVID-19 update

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that there are now 643 new positive cases as of 12 a.m. this morning.

This now brings the statewide total to 3,394 in 58 counties. There are also now 30,061 patients who have tested negative.

Since the first case was confirmed on March 6th, 316 cases have been hospitalized. Out of those 316 patients, 110 have been treated and 64 have required ventilators or a type of breathing machine.

The department has also now reported four new deaths among the positive cases which brings the state total to 38. All of these deaths have been from adult patients.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping reduce the spread of COVID-19. These measures include washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, using hand sanitizer, covering coughs and sneezes with elbow, cleaning surfaces frequently and staying home if feeling unwell.